“Career in danger”: Netizens pit Taimur Ali Khan against Shloka Mehta’s newborn baby as Mukesh and Nita Ambani become grandparents; meme fest on Twitter

Moments after Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy, netizens decided to pit the youngest member of India’s richest family against Taimur Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Twitter exploded with meme fest as fans began to create a non-existent war for media attention between two celebrity kids. The general consensus was that the first grandchild of Mukesh and Nita Ambani will draw more media attention than what young Taimur has been receiving in the last few years.

This was after the Ambani family confirmed the news of Shloka giving birth to her first child on Thursday. A statement from the family said that ‘Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to have become grandparents for the first time, as they welcome the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani.’

Many had found a resemblance between the newborn and Mukesh Ambani when Asia’s richest businessman posed with his grandson.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Shloka Mehta’s son possibly stealing the limelight from Taimur in the future.

Shloka and Akash tied the knot in March last year amidst much fanfare with the who’s whos of the global politics, sports, business and entertainment attending their wedding functions. While celebrating Shloka Mehta’s first birthday as the Ambani daughter-in-law in July last year, both Mukesh Ambani and Akash had expressed their desire to become grandfather and father respectively by 2020.

Taimur, the first child of Saif from his second wife Kareena, was born on 20 Decmeber 2016. Kareena is currently expecting her second child. A statement by Saif and Kareena in August had said that they were expecting ‘an addition’ in their family.