“Calm down uncle, it’s photoshopped”: KBC host Amitabh Bachchan faces brutal trolling for sharing fake satellite image of ‘lit-up’ India during ‘9 PM, 9 Minutes’ lighting ceremony

KBC host Amitabh Bachchan was one of those Bollywood actors, who went overboard to please Prime Minister Narendra Modi by positively responding to the latter’s call to switch off lights and light a diya (earthen lamp) or torch for nine minutes to fight the darkness caused by coronavirus. The Bollywood megastar was seen flashing a torch from his terrace on Sunday night. Bachchan later shared a photoshopped satellite image of India, which showed a lit-up India while the rest of the world remained dark. No sooner did Bachchan share the image, he began to face brutal trolling from Twitterati.

While sharing the image posted by a user, Bachchan wrote, ” The World sees us .. we are ONE ..” The user in question had claimed that the photo was taken on 5 April.

The World sees us .. we are ONE .. https://t.co/68k9NagfkI — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 5, 2020

Even a digitally-handicapped person would have found the photo in question to be fake, but Bachchan couldn’t care much for the authenticity of the photo as he decided to share it with his 41.1 million followers. As expected, he faced considerable shame for his action to propagate fake news.

calm down uncle calm down It’s a Photoshop — Bas Karo (@khubbishaik) April 6, 2020

Sir this photo is created by one of my friend @iam_devsarkar through photoshop please don’t get soo blinded🙏🏻 — Mohtaseem Raza Khan (@MohtaseemRaza) April 5, 2020

Hey man it’s high time u retire

it’s a Photoshop photo

Really na…. — Kumar Iyer (@kumariyerr) April 5, 2020

You are beyond stupid. That’s how the world see us. Oh, by the way, that map is a Photoshop. #justsaying — Shazza (@Shantz66) April 5, 2020

Earlier, sharing the photo of himself holding a torch at 9 PM on 5 April, Bachchan had written, “Yes the night is dark , but who did stop you from lighting a lamp ..another epic poem of my Father .. and how visionary it has proven tonight .. for the #9PM9minute call ..

Will put up the entire poem by tomorrow .. on video !!♥️”

