“Buffoon masquerading as journalist”: Zee News anchor faces public ridicule for schooling Bengali guest on Rabindranath Thakur’s name

By
JKR Staff
-
0

A Zee News anchor is facing widespread public ridicule for admonishing a Bengali guest on the name of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Thakur. In the viral video, Aman Chopra of Zee News could be seen taking objection to a Bengali guest referring to the legendary Bengali bard as Rabindranath Thakur and not Rabindranath Tagore.

Chopra could be seen schooling his guest by confidently saying, “Naam theek se lijiye. Aap ko naam bhi nahi pata. Rabindranath Thakur nahi Rabindranath Tagore hai. (You should take his name correctly. You don’t even know his name. It’s Rabindranath Tagore and not Rabindranath Thakur).”

Chopra was corrected by his Bengali guest that the Nobel Laureate’s real name was Rabindranath Thakur and not Rabindranath Tagore, adding that the surname ‘Tagore’ was given to him by the British rulers. But, instead of admitting his mistake, Chopra said, “You don’t have a copyright on Gurudev (Rabindranath Thakur).”

Twitterati have seized the opportunity to highlight the TV anchor’s ignorance, while others took a dig at Chopra’s confidence despite being clueless about the Nobel Laureate.

Earlier, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia had to be corrected on LIVE TV for claiming that Tagore, not Thakur was the real surname of the Bengali icon.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here