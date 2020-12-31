“Buffoon masquerading as journalist”: Zee News anchor faces public ridicule for schooling Bengali guest on Rabindranath Thakur’s name

A Zee News anchor is facing widespread public ridicule for admonishing a Bengali guest on the name of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Thakur. In the viral video, Aman Chopra of Zee News could be seen taking objection to a Bengali guest referring to the legendary Bengali bard as Rabindranath Thakur and not Rabindranath Tagore.

Chopra could be seen schooling his guest by confidently saying, “Naam theek se lijiye. Aap ko naam bhi nahi pata. Rabindranath Thakur nahi Rabindranath Tagore hai. (You should take his name correctly. You don’t even know his name. It’s Rabindranath Tagore and not Rabindranath Thakur).”

Chopra was corrected by his Bengali guest that the Nobel Laureate’s real name was Rabindranath Thakur and not Rabindranath Tagore, adding that the surname ‘Tagore’ was given to him by the British rulers. But, instead of admitting his mistake, Chopra said, “You don’t have a copyright on Gurudev (Rabindranath Thakur).”

Twitterati have seized the opportunity to highlight the TV anchor’s ignorance, while others took a dig at Chopra’s confidence despite being clueless about the Nobel Laureate.

.@ZeeNews Hindian buffoon masquerading as journalist @AmanChopra_ says Kabiguru should be called “Rabindranath Tagore”, not “Rabindranath Thakur”! Now these BJP-owned GodiMedia will decide how the bard should write his name after 150 years. Pathetic! Joy Bangla @anijkd da❤️💙💚 pic.twitter.com/GxvbmXcNtu — Nilanjan Das (@NilanjanDas_) December 30, 2020

Mr. @AmanChopra_ Who gave you a job on a news channel? Aren’t you ashamed to introduce yourself as an Indian? You do not know the name of Rabindranath Thakur and giving advice to others ? You are a bigger Moron than Nadda. U ever heard abt Jorasanko Thakurbari?@ZeeNews — Tanwi তন্বী (@TanwiD77) December 30, 2020

“Rabindranath Thakur nahi, Ravindernath Tagore hain” I died laughing! @AmanChopra_ thank you for the end-of-the-year joke! What a pumpkin! This is what happens when non Bengalis (aka BJP) lecture Bengalis on Bengali culturehttps://t.co/n5goftwxgn — Agnivo Niyogi (অগ্নিভ নিয়োগী) (@Aagan86) December 31, 2020

Who are these people? I mean how do you lack basic knowledge and still keep your job as a “news anchor”?! Unbelievable! @ZeeNews tell your dumb A$$ anchor to read his son’s 5th grade GK book at lunch hour. pic.twitter.com/tbxbGHe3nS — 𝓢𝓪𝓶𝓲𝓻 𝓡𝓸𝔂 (@isamiroy) December 30, 2020

The more illiterate you are, the More confident u behave Newton’s law of Stupidity (approved by Piyush Goyal) pic.twitter.com/XsqYmTo6XT — Vinay Kumar Dokania 🇮🇳 🖐️ (@VinayDokania) December 31, 2020

100 marks for his confidence. 10 extra for the polite tone.😅 pic.twitter.com/dsgSCcNTi2 — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) December 31, 2020

Earlier, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia had to be corrected on LIVE TV for claiming that Tagore, not Thakur was the real surname of the Bengali icon.