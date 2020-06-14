Broken heart with loss for words: How Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan reacts to tragic death of Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood was left stunned by the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, almost entire country joined together to express their shock at the sad demise of the 34-year-old actor from Bihar. All eyes were on Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant in Kedarnath, which went on to become a huge blockbuster at the box office.

Sara took a good few hours to react to Sushant’s death. But when she did, she was clearly at a loss for words. She shared a throwback photo of herself and Sushant seemingly from the sets of Kedarnath. In the photo, both Sara and Sushant were seen having a laugh. While Sushant was seen bursting into laughter, Sara looked at him in amusement.

Sara chose a broken heart emoji and only wrote, “Sushant Singh Rajput.” This was to convey how her former co-star’s death had left her heartbroken.

Although there were reports that both Sara and Sushant had fallen out spectacularly after the release of the film, the Simmba star had written a profound note for her Kedarnath co-star on the completion of one year of the film’s release.

Her long post had read, “I can’t believe it’s been a year since everyone met Mukku for the first time. Kedarnath has been and will always remain an integral part of me. Thank you @gattukapoor and @kanika.d for making me meet, imbibe and portray Mukku @sushantsinghrajput I truly appreciate all that you did to support me and help me consistently throughout this journey, I couldn’t have asked for a better Pithoo to carry me through all of this!”

Sushant reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his home. The Mumbai Police have launched a probe into his death. According to some reports, Sushant was suffering from depression.

He’s survived by his father and three sisters. Sushant’s mother had passed away way back in 2002. The actor, who shot to fame from TV series Pavitra Rishta, made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Raabta among others.