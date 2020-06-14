“Bright young actor gone too soon”: PM Modi, Virat Kohli and Akshay Kumar write heartfelt notes on Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, celebrities from all walks of life have condoled the tragic death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Also paying tribute are actor Akshay Kumar, actress Anushka Sharma and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Sushant Singh Rajput.

PM Modi wrote on Twitter, “Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

Akshay tweeted, “Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless…I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor…may God give strength to his family”

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav wrote, “Shocked by the untimely death of talented actor #SushantSinghRajput ! You had a long & fruitful journey ahead of you but you decided to leave all of us too early! Your life might be short but achievements were huge!”

Virat Kohli wrote, “Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends.”

Kohli’s actress wife Anushka Sharma wrote, “Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon. I’m so sad and upset knowing that we lived in an environment that could not help you through any troubles you may have had. May your soul rest in peace.”

The Mumbai Police have said that the young actor committed suicide. The police have launched an investigation into his tragic death.

