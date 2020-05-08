‘Breaking News’ by Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show: “Bharti Singh and gang in Essel World in quarantine”

Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show on Thursday has shared breaking news on Instagram by claiming that his co-star Bharti Singh and her gang had to be shifted to Mumbai’s amusement park, Essel World, for quarantine. The famous comedian teased his co-star while replying to her Instagram post featuring a series of throwback photos from Bharti’s trip to Disney Land in Paris.

While sharing the photos with her husband Haarsh Limbachiya and friends, Bharti wrote, “wah wah kya din theee yaar ❤️koi baat nahi iam waiting sab theek hoga ak din 🤗etne din ghar rehne ne baad bahut maza aaega ghoomne ka #gocoronago #indiafightscorona #stayhome #staysafe.”

As expected, Bharti’s post evoked plenty of comments with actress Adaa Khan sending heart emojis her way. But the funniest comment came from Krushna, who wrote, “Breaking news Bharti and gang in Essel world in quarantine.” Krushna’s joke left Bharti in splits as she responded with laughter’s emojis.

Bharti has been forced to stay indoors with her husband during the nationwide lockdown tom fight coronavirus. The shooting for The Kapil Show Show has remained suspended since March.

Bharti had recently trended after her funny encounter with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan during a video conference. She was left shocked when Varun accused her of physically assaulting her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Not to be outdone, Bharti had decided to avenge her embarrassment by dragging Varun’s girlfriend Natasha Dalal in the conversation, leaving Alia Bhatt’s co-star red-faced.