‘Breaking: Arnab Goswami tests Negative for Journalism Ethics’; Drummer’s remix video goes viral days after Republic TV founder raised questions on Isha Ambani’s Holi party

A drummer recently posted a remix video of Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami’s rant under a hilarious caption that read, “Breaking: Arnab Goswami tests Negative for Journalism Ethics.” As expected the video is now breaking the internet with many applauding the creator of the video for rightly calling out the questionable editorial ethics of one of India’s most controversial TV anchors.

The video posted by one Raghav Bhutani showed Goswami having a go at one of his fellow pro-Hindutva individuals. Goswami said, “Everybody has a little bit of gyan to give like Kanchan Gupta’s gyan, A shabbily implemented, poorly coordinated lockdown will defeat the purpose of keeping people at homes. Kanchan Gupta, have you ever organsied a lockdown even in your colony? I mean it’s ridiculous. What’s your problem? You couldn’t go to the club for a drink. It’s madness.”

What made the video incredibly entertaining was the drummer synchronising his beats to match Goswami’s usual rant. Bhutani’s funny facial expression made the video even more hilarious.

Bhutani’s post with the remixed video on Goswami has gone viral with more than 25,000 Instagram users having liked it. One user commented, “please keep tagging people. This needs to get viral . 😂😂😂 make this man famous. He deserves it.” Another user wrote, “Background of dog barking may more apt to this pist (sic).”

A known supporter of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goswami has been relentlessly defending the central government both for its questionable action and glaring inaction.

He had also lashed out at Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra for attending a Holi bash organised by Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha at her Worli house. Goswami had called Priyanka and her husband ‘irresponsible’ for not maintaining social distancing amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Other celebrities attending the Holi bash had included Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, her husband Akash and host of other Bollywood stars.