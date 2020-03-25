Booty shake and sensuous squat: Disha Patani shoots dance video with Krishna Shroff in quarantine, days after mourning bereavement in boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s family

Days after mourning bereavement in boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s family, Disha Patani has given her fans a glimpse of how she was coping with self-isolation at home with rumoured future sister-in-law Krishna Shroff. Her hilarious video came just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Disha shared a quirky video of a mad dance performance with Krishna on a popular track Boren In A House, which has gone viral on TikTok. Disha Patani wore long red boxing shorts with a white T-shirt, while Krishna Shroff wore military trousers and a long-sleeved cropped olive green T-shirt for the dance video. Their short video clip consisted of four steps, the first being a booty shake by the rumoured sister-in-law. In the second, the duo were seen rolling their heads to the lyrics while the third step involved the two sitting opposite each other and raising their sunglasses. The last step was the pair doing the squat walk.

Her video elicited plenty of funny reactions from her friends and family members. Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja wrote, “😂😂😂 #Jumpman I see you! 💪🏼” Sister Khushboo wrote, “Lol.” Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha posted a series of emojis, “😀😀😀😀❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Earlier this month, Disha had publicly mourned the bereavement in boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s family after Baaghi 3 actor’s ‘brother’ of 17 years died. Tiger had informed his 20 million-plus fans on Instagram about the death of his cat, who he said was his brother of 17 years.

Both Disha and Tiger are reportedly dating each other. The two have often been spotted going out in Mumbai together.

Disha is currently shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, her next big film opposite Salman Khan. Her last film Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur had done fairly decent business at the box office.