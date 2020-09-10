Bombay High Court adjourns Kangana Ranaut’s plea against demolition drive till 22 September, pro-BJP actress can’t carry out construction until next hearing

The Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned Kangana Ranaut’s plea against the demolition drive by the Mumbai civic body, known as the BMC, till 22 September. The Bench comprising Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla said that Kangana could not carry out any construction in her office until the next hearing.

This was after the BMC lawyer urged the bench to pass an order stating that Kangana should not make any alterations or carry out any construction while the demolition was stayed. The High Court had stayed the demolition drive on Wednesday. However, the BMC officials had already razed parts of the illegal structure of Kangana’s office before the High Court pronounced its order.

After BMC’s counsel Aspi Chinoy urged the bench to pass a status quo order, the bench agrees. Says “no changes”.

Kangana’s lawyer submitted that he needed time to amend the petition to state additional facts and to file a rejoinder to the BMC’s affidavit, reported Livelaw.

The pro-BJP actress had declared her office premises in Mumbai as the ‘Ram Mandir’ after the Mumbai civic body officials razed parts of it since they were constructed illegally. In a series of tweets, a visibly rattled Kangana had used ‘Babur’s army’ jibe for Mumbai Police and the BMC officials.