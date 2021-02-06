“BJP should be ashamed for protecting Arnab Goswami, Kangana Ranaut”: Sanjay Raut’s fiery speech in parliament makes reference to insult for Prakash Javdekar

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has made a fiery speech in the parliament saying that the BJP government at the Centre should be ashamed for protecting Arnab Goswami and Kangana Ranaut. Raut said that he was hurt that the Republic TV founder had used foul languages against Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar, who also hails from Maharashtra.

Raut said, “Who’s the patriot in this country? Arnab Goswami, who was responsible for pushing an innocent man to commit suicide in Maharashtra? Kangana Ranaut, she’s also a patriot.”

Raut said that Goswami had breached the National Secrets Act by revealing about the Balakot airstrikes before the Indian Air Force carried out its military operations. “He violated the Official Secrets Act and told everyone about the Balakot airstrikes. He (Goswami) is in your protection. This is a matter of national security and you don’t talk about it.”

Raut then made a reference to the leaked WhatsApp chat between Goswami and the then CEO of BARC, Partho Dasgupta, reminding the House how the Republic TV founder had addressed Javdekar, a union minister, disparagingly. He said, “What did this man (Goswami) write (in WhatsApp chat) for Prakash Javdekar ji? We respect Javdekar. He’s from Maharashtra.”

Raut said that whilst he was prone to people’s abuses and insults, but the BJP should be ashamed for protecting Goswami even when he had insulted a cabinet minister. “You all should be ashamed of yourself. You’ve provided him protection,” Raut continued.

According to the leaked WhatsApp chat, Goswami had said that ‘Jaitley stretching it’ when the former union minister was battling for life. He had also called I&B Minister Prakash Javdekar ‘useless.’

Elsewhere during his chat with the former head of the Indian TV rating agency, Goswami had sensationally revealed how the then I&B minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had halted a probe into an allegation of fraud worth crores of rupees by Republic TV.