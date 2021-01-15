BJP reacts angrily to Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan’s ‘more dangerous than corona’ comments for saffron party

The BJP has reacted angrily to Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan’s reported comments describing the saffron party ‘more dangerous than corona.’ BJP’s IT Cell chief Amit Malviya took to social media to slam the actor-turned-politician saying that ‘worst kind of vaccine politics is unfolding’ in West Bengal.

Malviya’s comments came after Jahan’s comments warning voters in West Bengal’s Deganga about the BJP went viral. Jahan, according to a report by NDTV, had told Bengali voters, “Keep your ears and eyes open because there are some people around you who are more dangerous than corona. Do you know what is more dangerous than corona? It is the BJP.”

Jahan had reportedly told voters that the BJP did not understand the Bengali culture and values., adding that the Hindutva party had a lot of money. “They are spreading it everywhere. And then they turn people against each other on the basis of religion and trigger riots,” Jahan was quoted as saying.

Malviya wrote on Twitter, “In WB, worst kind of vaccine politics is unfolding. First, Siddiqulla Chowdhury, a sitting minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet, holds up trucks carrying vaccines. Now a TMC MP, campaigning in Muslim majority Deganga, likens BJP to Corona. But Pishi is silent. Why? Appeasement?”

Bengal goes to assembly polls in a few months’ time. The BJP, which won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in the last year’s parliamentary polls, is aiming to dislodge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the government in the state.