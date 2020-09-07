“BJP IT cell has gone rogue”: Subramanian Swamy launches extraordinary attack against own party, says ‘Malviya character is running riot with filth’

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has launched an extraordinary attack against his own party by calling its IT cell ‘rogue.’ The outspoken BJP MP singled out the saffron party’s IT cell chief, Amit Malviya, for orchestrating an online attack against him.

Swamy said, “The BJP IT cell has gone rogue. Some of its members are putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks on me. If my angered followers make counter personal attacks I cannot be held resonsible just as BJP cannot be held respinsible for the rogue IT cell of the party.”

In his social media post, Swamy said that Malviya ‘character is running riot with filth.’ He wrote, “I am ignoring but BJP must sack them. One Malaviya character is running riot with filth. We are a party of maryada purushottam not of Ravan or Dushasan.”

Later responding to a tweet by one of his followers on the ‘vilification campaign,’ Swamy wrote, “Vilification happens when somebody becomes insecure of his or her position. It happened with Indira Gandhi after I returned from abroad and entered Parliament during the Emergency and after 20 seconds Point of Order escaped again abroad. Patel, Mukherjee and Upadhyaya were victims.”

Swamy has not specified tweets that, according to him, were posted at the behest of Amit Malviya to malign his image.