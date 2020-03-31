‘Bigger termite’ jibe for Arnab Goswami by Shashi Tharoor? Comedian Kunal Kamra demands debate days after Republic TV founder raised questions on Isha Ambani’s Holi bash

Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami recently had a go at Priyanka Chopra for attending a Holi bash organised by Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha amidst the coronavirus outbreak. The controversial TV anchor on Monday featured in a social media conversation between Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and comedian Kunal Kamra. No sooner did Tharoor make the ‘bigger termite’ reference on Twitter, Kamra concluded that Tharoor’s jibe was meant for Goswami as he asked Republic TV channel to organise a debate on the Congress MP’s remarks.

This started after Tharoor posted a photo of his books that were damaged by termites. Sharing the photo, Tharoor wrote, “Just last year I had lost over 200 books to a termite infestation in my bookcases. Despite cleaning & treatment, another shelf succumbed today — all my Nehru books plus some on MahatmaGandhi & IndiraGandhi. Some irreplaceable out-of-print editions consumed by these tiny vandals!”

Reacting to Tharoor’s post, comedian Kunal Kamra wrote sarcastically, “Now that termites have destroyed all your inspirations time to join the BJP.” Pat came a reply from Tharoor, “Hah. Inspirations are not so easily destroyed. Did you feel that way after your recent encounter with a bigger termite in the air?”

This was in reference to Kunal Kamra’s recent mid-air encounter with Goswami. The video of Kamra ambushing Goswami mid-air had prompted the Centre’s Narendra Modi government to order airlines to impose no-flying bans on him.

Reacting to Tharoor’s ‘bigger termite’ jibe, Kamra wrote, “Hahahahahaha @republic Dr @ShashiTharoor called Arnab a termite & I think that’s deeply offensive to termites…Please let’s have a debate on this.”

Earlier this month, Goswami had launched a blistering attack against actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas for attending a Holi bash organsied by Isha Ambani at her Worli bungalow. Among those attending the celebration were Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, son Akash and several big Bollywood names.