Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla opens up about father’s death, writes emotional note for mother and sisters

Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla has for the first time shared his pain publicly on how he dealt with the tragedy of losing his father 15 years ago. Sidharth said that he may have the reputation of being a man with a rough exterior, but he will ‘always melt’ for his mother.

Talking about his father’s death, Sidharth said, “When dad passed away 15 years ago, it felt like the umbrella over us had been taken away. But my mom was our rock–she never showed any signs of vulnerability. Despite our poor finances, she ran the house, looked after 3 kids & fulfilled all our demands! I know now that she must’ve had to sacrifice so much to give us what we wanted.”

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor had to face plenty of criticism for his abusive and violent behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house. Many accused Colors TV and Bollywood actor Salman Khan for biases in his favour by not acting firmly against him for his violent and abusive behaviour.

Sidharth said that not being able to speak to his mother for months was the ‘toughest part’ for of the reality show for him. He said, “Recently, I was on Big Boss & for the first time, I didn’t speak to her for months. I know it doesn’t sound too cool to say it at 39–but being away from her was the toughest part of the show. So, when I received a letter from her on set, I sat & read it in her voice–it felt like she was right next to me & that letter was a piece of her.”

Talking about his bonding with his mother, the 39-year-old actor said, “Right from the time I was born, she’s been the most important person in my life. I was the youngest of 3 kids & too small to play with my sisters, so I was always around mom. Back when I was a toddler, I’d cry if I had to go a second without her–so even while making rotis, she’d hold me in one hand & the roller in another! As I grew older, she became my best friend! Every time I came back home after playing, we’d talk about everything under the sun–while other kids were hiding things from their parents, I wanted to tell her all about my life! She’s taught me so much too–I was a naughty kid who’d get away with trouble. But when mom told me to always be honest, I immediately owned up to my mistakes.”

Sidharth also revealed how his mother had once sent him to a modelling competition to teach him a lesson since he was not tired of being obsessed about himself. “She sent me for a modeling contest thinking I’d be put in my place! Funnily enough, I actually won! So, even on a subconscious level, she’s been a guiding force in my life,” he added.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Sidharth wrote a heartfelt note for his mother on Instagram. His note read, “I have always believed in the concept of equality between men and women. And there’s nothing a woman can’t do which a man can in this day and age. In fact more endurance and yes their multitasking abilities are truly phenomenal. Wishing the most special women in my life – my mother and my sister a very Happy Women’s Day (Neetu too whose missing in the photo). And to all you women out there, if you truly believe it..then you all are amazingly equivalent to the strongest strength in the world!”

