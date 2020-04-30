Bigg Boss winner Siddharth Shukla forgets bitter fights as he reacts to adorable Ramadan greetings from Asim Riaz’s father, leaves fans speechless

Bigg Boss contestant Siddharth Shukla may have fallen out spectacularly with fellow contestant Asim Riaz during their stay inside the reality show house. But, the actor dumped his bitterness and reached out to Asim Riaz’s father with an adorable message when the latter sent him Ramadan greetings. His Twitter conversation with Asim Riaz’s father, a retired civil servant, is winning hearts on the internet.

This all started with Siddharth greetings his fans on the occasion of the Holy month of Ramadan when they fast from dawn to dusk for 29 or 30 days. Siddharth wrote, “#RamadanMubarak To all.”

Reacting to Siddharth’s Ramadan greetings, Asim’s father Riaz Ahmed Chaudhry, tweeted, ‘Nice greetings wish u too a very happy month of Ramdhan in which one gets enough experience of hunger & to shun evils for a good beginning, Stay Blessed.”

Nice greetings wish u too a very happy month of Ramdhan in which one gets enough experience of hunger & to shun evils for a good begining ,Stay Blessed. — Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) April 24, 2020

Siddharth replied, “Thank you uncle hope all of you’ll are good … take care n stay safe Smiling face with smiling eyes.”

Thank you uncle hope all of you’ll are good … take care n stay safe 😊 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 24, 2020

Siddharth’s decision to forget his bitterness with Asim and respond to his father’s tweet won many hearts. One wrote, “I knew you’d reply. Meko maloom tha ap jab b dekho gay ap turant reply kero gay. You are the sweetest and most adorable human ever. Meko bht proud feel hota that I stan you Pleading face Ily so much.” Another commented, “This is literally very sweet of you Sid… omg my heart.” “Love and respect never runs dry for you. You’ve earned a fan for life. You never hold onto grudges, if you say you’ve forgiven a person, you instantly move on & act as if nothing has ever happened. I’m so proud of myself for choosing a man like you to stan,” commented another fan.

Siddharth’s constant fights with Asim had become one of the most dominating features in the last edition of Bigg Boss.

Siddharth was seen attacking Asim’s father on several occasions during his fight with the latter. Reacting to abuses being hurled at him by Siddharth, Riaz Chaudhry had once said, “You see I do not get disturbed by his abuses as he is unfortunate not to have the love of his father which I feel is his great loss changing his personality but this is destiny u have to live with it and hopefully he may realize after the show that his abuses were in bad taste.”

You see I do not get disturbed by his abuses as he is unfortunate not to have love of his father which I feel is his great loss changing his personality but this is destiny u have to live with it and hopefully he may realize after the show that his abuses were in badtaste. https://t.co/zk8YrnH3Gj — Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) January 22, 2020

Both had started as being very good friends before they fell out and could never mend their differences. Siddharth was later crowned as the winner of the Colors TV’s reality show.