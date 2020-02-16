Bigg Boss winner Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill set stage on fire by dancing to tracks from films starring Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai

Moments before Salman Khan controversially announced Siddharth Shukla as the new winner of the Bigg Boss show, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor was seen setting the stage on fire with a sensuous dance performance alongside Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif. The two contestants regaled the audience to tracks Dil Diyan Gallan and Achcha Chalta Hoon from Tiger Zinda Hai and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. While Tiger Zinda Hai had starred Bigg Boss host Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the lead protagonists of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil were Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Sharma.

Salman later announced Siddharth Shukla as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. The announcement left social media users enraged as they accused the Bollywood megastar and Colors TV of fixing the result. What added a sensational twist to the controversy was the allegation by an ’employee’ of Colors TV who accused her employer of favouring Siddharth even though the latter had polled fewer votes in comparison to Asim.

In other performances, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai were seen setting the dance floor on fire to the music from Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh. Elsewhere, Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai buried their differences to shoot a steamy scene for the finale episode.

Himanshi, who resembles Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend, looked like a dream girl in an embellished ruby red sleeveless gown with her signature straightened hairdo while her ‘boyfriend’ Asim was seen in a shirt of similar fabric and colour paired with black leather trousers.

Many believe that this year’s Bigg Boss was the most biased show ever. Angry fans have now vowed to boycott Colors TV and Salman Khan. Colors TV, Endemol India and Salman Khan have not responded to the allegations of fixing the result. This story will be updated if they choose to comment on the allegations against them.