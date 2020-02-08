Bigg Boss and Salman Khan brutally exposed for its brazen biases for Siddharth Shukla as Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai say enough is enough

This year’s Bigg Boss will go down in history for its brazenness in its biases for Siddharth Shukla. The show has come under widespread condemnation from fans who slammed the makers of the show and its host Salman Khan for turning a blind eye to Siddharth’s abusive and violent behaviour. But, on Friday night, two finalist contestants openly called out the brazen biases of Bigg Boss as Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz felt enough was enough.

This was after Bigg Boss appeared to admonish Asim Riaz reminding him that the jail task was not about using force but contestants were expected to get hold of the key by showing their agility. Asim was admonished for allegedly pushing Siddharth. This irked Asim so much that he decided to call out the biases of the reality show. He told Rashami that Bigg Boss was nimble-footed in admonishing him since he had pushed Siddharth, but the same Bigg Boss says nothing when Siddharth resorts to using force in the game. It’s called as the game’s strategy, added Asim.

Asim’s decision to expose Bigg Boss just before the finale week did not go down well the makers as he was admonished for his comments. Asim was vindicated moments later as Siddharth was accused of pushing and allegedly hurting Rashami when the game resumed after the warning from Bigg Boss.

Rashami was later seen losing her cool on the biases of Bigg Boss for not restraining Siddharth despite having allegedly injured her jaw during the task.

The development did not go unnoticed by Twitterati, who launched a tirade against the Colors TV’s reality show.

Earlier, Salman had faced public ridicule for his fear of admonishing Siddharth because many felt that he did not want to go against his employer, Colors TV. Siddharth had become the first contestant in the history of Bigg Boss to show the Bollywood megastar his place. Since then, Salman has been visibly frightened to admonish Siddharth even when he crossed lines by physically assaulting contestants and abusing their parents.