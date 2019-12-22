Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s revelation about Siddharth Shukla stuns Salman Khan after Arhaan Khan faces physical assault

In a hugely explosive revelation inside the Bigg Boss show, contestant Rashami Desai has sensationally exposed her former co-star Siddharth Shukla claiming that the latter was drug addict and ‘nashedi.’ Interestingly, while she made a stunning revelation about Siddharth, host Salman Khan witnessed the proceedings from the other end. According to many social media users, Rashami Desai’s revelation may explain why Siddharth Shukla has been so violent inside the house. Many are also now wondering if Siddharth indeed suffered from typhoid and whether he was briefly taken out of the house for some other treatment.

Rashami was seething in anger on Saturday night after Siddharth attacked her modesty. The argument turned violent as Siddharth attacked Rashami’s boyfriend Arhaan Khan and torn his shirt. Siddharth was also seen pushing Asim Riaz during the show.

Revealing about Siddharth’s addition to drugs, Rashami told housemates, “He’s a mad fellow. He’s a drug addict, a nashedi human being… Does a 40-year-old man talk like this?”

Stunned by Rashami’s revelation, Salman was seen stunned as he said, “What?”

Sidharth Shukla is a drug addict this video is a proof right here Rashami Desai exposed shukla on national television

Reacting to Rashami’s sensational claims, former Bigg Boss contestant Kamal R Khan tweeted, “Today #RashmiDesai revealed the secret of mentally disturbed #SidharthShukla that he is a druggist and #Nasedi. #AaaThoo! #BiggBoss!”

Another former Bigg Boss contestant Gauhar Khan too slammed Siddharth as she tweeted, “If it’s about typhoid , then behave appropriately na , all the energy in the world to fight , all the energy to abuse , all the energy to attack back all in the house , yaar , nami kab dikhaoge ??? I empathise with someone sick , but it should be seen in the behaviour too ! Yaar!”

