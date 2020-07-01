Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee threatens to commit suicide in Facebook post; had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show; Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide last month

Popular Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee has threatened to commit suicide due to harassment on social media. Rani, who also appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show in the past, said that she had also informed the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police about her harassment.

In a long post on Facebook, Rani wrote that a man had been harassing her by commenting on her physical appearances and making obscene remarks. She wrote, “My request for the Mumbai Police is that if I take any drastic step, then Dhananjay Singh will be held responsible. I had reported the matter to the cyber cell too but they said that the man has not written my name in his comments. But I know that his comments are aimed at me only… I can’t cope any more. I will commit suicide because I’ve been suffering from depression because of him. I can’t bear any more.”

Rani had also shared a video message complaining about her harassment a few days ago.

Rani, a popular Bhojpuri actress, had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show last year along with several top Bhojpuri stars.

Her threat to end her life comes just days after popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. The 34-year-old actor from Patna in Bihar was also reportedly suffering from depression.

Not too long ago, Rani had extended her support to Kangana Ranaut on the death of Sushant. She was quoted as saying, “ “If due to depression Sushant has committed suicide then definitely Kangana is right. Because even I am an actor and have completed a long journey in Industry. Though I am not from Bollywood, I am from Bhojpuri. So whatever Kangana is saying is true, as she herself must have experienced the same. And such things happen in Industry. I totally support Kangana, because something unfair has been done to Sushant.“