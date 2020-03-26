Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show shares heartfelt note on ‘angels’ without wings, sends special thanks to Maneka Gandhi days after relief with Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon

Comedienne Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show has shared a heartfelt note on ‘angels’ without wings as she sent special thanks to BJP MP Maneka Gandhi days after getting relief with Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Bharti took to Instagram to share a photo of aid workers carrying relief materials for animals. She wrote, “Some Angel’s DON’T have wings.

@amtmindia & @royalcanin.india have once again come to the rescue of strays & abandoned pets during #COVID19 Calamity.

Total of 8 trips planned today to be done starting from madh jetty. We thank volunteers, staff, police and many supporters without whom this kind act was impossible. Special thanks to smt @maneka gandhi for supporting us & allowing us to help speechless souls in need.”

Bharti’s note supporting the initiative to help stray pets during the nationwide lockdown came days after her co-star on The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran Singh faced criticism for allegedly ill-treating her pet dog inside her house. Archana had to produce the evidence to shut up her critics on the allegation of not looking after her dog.

The shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. This was revealed by the show’s judge Archana last week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day nationwide to contain the spread of coronavirus. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has risen to 606 with 10 deaths. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 553 cases were still active while 42 patients have been cured and discharged.

Last month, a man in Maharashtra had demanded the immediate arrest of Bharti, Raveena Tandon and Farah Khan for hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community. Ashish Shinde had written to the Director-General of Police of Maharashtra demanding the arrest of the Bollywood actress, dance-director and the famous comedienne.

