Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show has issued a heartfelt message to the people of her home town Amrtisar assuring them that the city will recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Bharti, who hails from Amritsar, shared a video prepared by the district administration boosting the morale of local population.

While sharing the video, Bharti wrote, “Mera Amritsar ❤️ mera punjab mera amritsar 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 fir toh khushaal hovega (You will once again be prosperous). 💚thankyou.”

Her heartfelt prayer for her home state Punjab and Amritsar received plenty of support as they all joined her wishing for complete return of normalcy. Though Punjab has relatively been less affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the nationwide lockdown has brought life to a standstill.

Bharti had recently shared the story of her struggle while growing up in Punjab. She had stunned the judges of the Sony TV show India’s Best Dancer by revealing how her own relatives in Amritsar had boycotted her mother when they came to know about her love for stand-up comedy.

Bharti, who hosts India’s Best Dancer with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, had said, “Today, your story has pushed me into flashback mode. When I was preparing to come to Bombay after I got selected in a comedy reality show. Our relatives boycotted us. They said, ‘she doesn’t have a father. What’s her profession? She makes people laugh. She wouldn’t get married. We know how girls succeed in Mumbai.’ My mummy was a single mother. My father died when I was two years old.”

Bharti is an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show which is broadcast on Sony TV. But the show has been off-air due to the lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus.