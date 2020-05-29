Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show has pledged her unconditional love for co-star Krushna Abhishek on his birthday days after revealing how she postponed pregnancy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bharti recently hit the headlines for revealing how she was planning to have a baby until the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. In the fresh video she is seeing mouthing a borrowed dialogue from the film Mohabbatein to pledge her unconditional love for Krushna.

Bharti shared a short BTS video clip of herself and Krushna from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show with dialogue from Mohabbatein. It said, “Koi pyaar kare to tumse kare, tum jaise ho waise kare, Koi tumko badal kar pyar kare to wo pyar nahi (If one loves you then you should be loved the way you are. If someone loves you only after changing you, then that’s not love).”

Bharti also posted a heartfelt note declaring Krushna her ‘best partner.’ The laughter queen prayed for the COVID-19 pandemic to end so that she could throw a party to celebrate Krushna’s birthday with his money. Her hilarious note read, “happy birthday my best partner 🥰#kissu mere bhi ye jaldi se corona khatam ho jae toh tumhare paise se party karege.”

Bharti and Krushna are known for pulling each other’s leg on social media. Not too long ago, Krushna had shared ‘breaking news’ on Instagram by claiming that the former and her gang had to be shifted to Mumbai’s amusement park, Essel World, for quarantine. The famous comedian had teased his co-star while replying to her Instagram post featuring a series of throwback photos from Bharti’s trip to Disney Land in Paris.

Last week, Bharti hit headlines with her revelation that she wanted to become a mother but had postponed her pregnancy due to the coronavirus pandemic. She told TellyChakkar website, “Well, I want to become a mother. In fact Haarsh and I had planned to go family way in 2020. Socha toh tha ki 2020 mai 20-20 khel lu (smiles) however, due to Coronavirus outbreak I don’t wish to take any chance. I can’t plan a baby in such tension. I want my baby to come in a healthy environment. Right now it is risky to even visit a hospital and once you get pregnant you have to visit a doctor for regular check-ups. Might as well wait for another year than putting a small baby’s life at risk.”