Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show left stunned after dance contestant’s father says ‘I love you’ in husband Haarsh Limbaachiya’s presence, Dad’s apology leaves son in tears

Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show found herself in an embarrassing situation after a dance contestant’s father pronounced ‘I love you’ for the famous comedian on the Sony TV show, India’s Best Dancer. This was after a contestant from Mumbai showcased his performance despite carrying injuries. No sooner did Adnan Ahmed Khan finish his performance, the makers of the show left him emotional by connecting him with his parents through video conference.

Adnan’s parents informed the judges of the show how they abhorred their son abandoning his education to pursue his career in dancing. The contestant’s father, originally from Assam, said that he hated Adnan’s decision so much that he always his grandson (daughter’s child) to never emulate his son.

He then requested the judges that he wished to make a confession. “Today, I am proud of Adnan and I say to my grandson to always be as determined as he’s been in chasing his dreams,” the contestant’s father continued.

Adnan’s father then stunned his son by folding his hands and issuing a profuse apology as he said, “I am sorry Adnan.” This left everybody including judges and special guests, Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam Sinha, teary-eyed.

The contestant’s father then shifted his attention to Bharti to lighten up the mood as he said, “Bharti I love you.” As expected, everybody including Bharti’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa was in splits.

India’s Best Dancer is broadcast on Sony on Saturdays and Sundays at 8 PM. The show was previously judged by Geeta Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis. However, on Sunday, Malaika was replaced by dancer-actor Nora Fatehi.

The mood of the show also became emotional after Bollywood legend Shatrughan Sinha broke down witnessing a special performance dedicated his career in Bollywood. He was accompanied by his wife Poonam Sinha.