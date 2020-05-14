Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show in unique collaboration with Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar; weeks after revealing how her mother faced social boycott in village

Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar left her fans almost in tears with her heartfelt Mother’s Day message for her Mom as she dedicated her brother Tony Kakkar’s gut-wrenching song Chand Ka Tukda. Soon, Neha found a unique collaborator for the song as Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show too decided to promote Tony’s latest track using her Instagram account. This prompted Tony to ask Bharti, “Bharti Singh, Aap Kitne Pyare Ho? (How nice are you?)” This prompted Bharti Singh to say ‘Thank you.’

Tony appeared to have recorded the track Chand Ka Tukda during the current nationwide lockdown. The song gained prominence on the recently observed Mother’s Day celebrations as both Tony and Neha decided to dedicate the track to their mother.

Tony shared the video of himself with his Mom even as his Chand Ka Tukda track played in the background. Enacting the lyrics of his track, he pointed to his mother implying that the moon was essentially a part of her, not the other way around. His caption read, “Happy Mother’s Day.. I love you mom the most ♥️ .”

Neha, for her part, too shared a video of herself with her mother while the Chand Ka Tukda track played in the background. Her video also included several throwback photos of their journey as a family.

Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show had sensationally revealed for the first time how her community boycotted her family when she decided to pursue her career as a comedienne. Her stunning revelation had come just weeks after Kapil Sharma’s revelation about Bharti’s hardship left the Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar in tears. Pouring her heart out on Sony TV’s India’s Best Dancer, Bharti had said that she could successfully translate her dream into reality only because her mother continued to support her.