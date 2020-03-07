Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show in showdown with Haarsh Limbachiyaa as dance contestant expresses desire to marry her husband

Days after comedienne Bharti Singh pulled off perfect revenge on husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in the presence of Sara Ali Khan’s director Rohit Shetty, the husband-wife duo locked horns once again on the sets of India’s Best Dancer. This was after a contestant went down on her knee to formally propose to Haarsh prompting the latter to shockingly reveal that even his wife Bharti had never proposed to him.

A promo shared by Sony TV showed Haarsh in conversation with a contestant of the dance reality show. She said, “I want to propose to him (Haarsh).” The announcement drew rloud round of laughter from the show’s judges namely actress Malaika Arora, choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis.

Haarsh said jokingly, “Even my wife has not proposed to me to date.” Bharti, who was about to appear on the stage, decided to confront the contestant as she asked mockingly, “Do you know that he’s a married person?” Unfazed by Bharti’s aggression, the contestant said, “I know that there should be on gharwali (wife) and one baharwali (illegitimate mistress).”

Bharti and Haarsh are the hosts of Sony TV’s India’s Best Dancer. Both have recently been seen on rival Colors TV after both made guest appearances to cause laughter riots. Haarsh was seen flirting with Karishma Tanna prompting Bharti to flirt with Rohit Shetty in a bid to pull off perfect revenge.

Last week, a video of Bharti Singh leaving Archana and Kapil speechless with her funny one-liners had gone viral after Sony TV shared it on Instagram. In the video, Bharti had cracked a joke targeting Archana. As finally revealed by Archana, that joke too may have been scripted at the behest of Kukreti, the show’s director.

Recently, a man in Maharashtra had demanded the immediate arrest of Bharti, Raveena Tandon and Farah Khan for hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community. Ashish Shinde had written to the Director General of Police of Maharashtra demanding the arrest of the Bollywood actress, dance-director and the famous comedienne.