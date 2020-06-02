Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma ‘cries bitterly’ on extension of COVID-19 lockdown; India Idol Judge Neha Kakkar’s brother declares her ‘the best’; Krushna Abhishek has ‘breaking news’

Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show is known for her impeccable comic sense. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the shooting of her comedy show fronted by Kapil Sharma, the comedienne billed as the laughter queen of India has been busy making Indians laugh using her social media accounts. The latest in the series is her hilarious social media post, where Bharti is seen crying bitterly after learning that the nationwide lockdown has been extended till 30 June.

Sharing the video of herself crying, Bharti wrote sarcastically, “kya sachiiii lockdown aage gaya hai ? wah aachi baat hai yaar main bahut khush hoon (Has the lockdown been indeed extended? Great, this is a good thing. I am very happy about it).”

However, her caption did not match her expression in the video, where she looked sad or at least she pretended to make gloomy expressions. While pretending to cry bitterly, Bharti said in the video, “Friends, I heard that the lockdown has been extended. It’s great. Stay with your family at home. What else shall I say?”

Her hilarious video evoked plenty of reactions. Music director and singer Sony Kakkar, brother of Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar, wrote, “You the best.” Actor Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Love your natural looking super.”

The Indian government recently decided to extend the lockdown till 30 June but lifted several restrictions by allowing movement of people across states.

Bharti recently stunned everyone by revealing how she had decided to defer her pregnancy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bharti Singh, who’s married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa, was quoted as saying, “In fact Haarsh and I had planned to go family way in 2020. Socha toh tha ki 2020 mai 20-20 khel lu (smiles) however, due to Coronavirus outbreak I don’t wish to take any chance. I can’t plan a baby in such tension. I want my baby to come in a healthy environment. Right now it is risky to even visit a hospital and once you get pregnant you have to visit a doctor for regular check-ups. Might as well wait for another year than putting a small baby’s life at risk.”

Not too long ago, her co-star Krushna Abhishek had shared ‘breaking news’ on Instagram by claiming that the former and her gang had to be shifted to Mumbai’s amusement park, Essel World, for quarantine. The famous comedian had teased his co-star while replying to her Instagram post featuring a series of throwback photos from Bharti’s trip to Disney Land in Paris.