Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show is known for her impeccable comic timing. She’s arguably the first female comedian to become so successful in India. Even though she has faced several police complaints along with actress Raveena Tandon and director-choreographer Farah Khan, this has not affected her comic timing at all. A testament to this was a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show where she appeared as a guest to promote her new Sony TV show India’s Best Dancer. Both the show’s host, Kapil Sharma, and judge Archana Puran Singh were left speechless by Bharti’s incredibly funny one-liners.



This started after Kapil asked Bharti Singh why she needed to do another show when she was a part of a fairly successful show hosted by the former. She said, “That’s because the Indian Idol people were shameless. They wouldn’t end the show till 10 PM (running into The Kapil Sharma Show’s scheduled time). This, I have to finish on time.”

But her one-liners that shut up Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh came after the former asked, “Bharti, what do you find more difficult? Hosting a dance reality show or taking part in a dance competition?” Bharti replied, “Brother, both are difficult but what’s is easy is asking a guest, ‘Bharti, the show you did..'”

This drew huge laughter from the audience and the show’s guests including actress Malaika Arora, Choreographer Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. Archana too could not stop her laughter at Bharti’s funny response. But she was in for a surprise as Bharti shifted her attention towards the veteran Bollywood actress. Bharti said that it was even easier to laugh and clap at jokes while mimicking Archana.

As expected, while Archana and Kapil were visibly embarrassed even though they took the joke in their stride, Malaika and Terence got up from their seat to applaud Bharti’s comic timing.

Recently, a man in Maharashtra had demanded an immediate arrest of Bharti, Raveena and Farah for hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community. Ashish Shinde had written to Director General of Police of Maharashtra demanding the arrest of the Bollywood actress, dance-director and the famous comedienne.

Bharti, Farah and Raveena were accused of hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community in a TV show called Backbenchers. Bharti had wrongly spelt Hallelujah.

The first police complaint against the three entertainment celebrities was filed by one Sonu Jafar in Amritsar of Punjab. Two more police cases were registered later in the state’s Ferozpur and Rupnagar districts. Another FIR was filed in Maharashtra’s Beed district. Angry Christians had also staged protests in some places in Punjab and Jammu. Bharti’s lawyer has argued that the FIR against his client was illegal, ex-facie bad in law and needed to be quashed.

Farah, Raveena and Bharti of The Kapil Sharma Show had issued public apologies for hurting religious sentiments of the community seeking forgiveness.

