Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show on Thursday poured her heart out along to wish Kapil Sharma on his birthday. Also writing emotional notes were Kapil’s co-stars Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh and Kiku Sharda. This came just days after Rohit Shetty publicly embarrassed Kareena Kapoor Khan on The Kapil Sharma Show by revealing her gossiping network.

Bharti, who has known Kapil since her struggle days in Punjab, her the famous comedian her ‘favourite human’ and ‘best brother.’ She took to Instagram to write, “Wishing a very happy birthday to my favourite human, best brother and an amazing entertainer. Love you loads! You are such a positive person, and there has never been a dull moment around you. I wish and pray the very best for you always, loads of love, luck aur aap isi tarah pure desh ko hasate rahiyee!❤️❤️ #blessed#happiness #love#respect#kappubhai 🎂🎂🎂❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰😇😇😇🤲🏻🤲🏻🤲🏻 @kapilsharma”

Krishna Abhishek, who remained Kapil’s competitor for the most part of his career before joining his Sony TV show, wrote, “Wishing u a very happy birthday kappu 🤗love to u bro 🤗one of the most finest person s and one of the most finest talent I ever ever worked with and know since I joined television loving doing t k s s together god bless u kappu 🤗@kapilsharma.”

Archana Puran Singh, who replaced former India cricketer Navjot Sidhu as the show’s judge, also poured her heart out for Kapil as she wrote, ” “Tere mere beech mein… kaisa hai ye bandhan anjaana 💛

HAPPY BIRTHDAY funny guy. You make me laugh like no other ! 😁😁😁 And that’s why I love you… AND…coz you’re kind.

And loving.

And smart.

And sweet.

And cute. Yes.

That never hurts. Being cute.

And handsome. Oh so handsome!

And funny.

And very funny.

And very very funny.

And …arrre the list is endless.

Stay this way. You’re one of a kind. And they don’t make them like you anymore.

Mera Cut piece…🤗 H A P P Y B I R T H D A Y ❤

#happybirthday #kapilsharma @kapilsharma”

Kiku Sharda : “Happy BDay @KapilSharmaK9,,,,,you’re the best this country has seen. Bless you brother , keep shining , keep growing.”

Happy BDay @KapilSharmaK9 ,,,,,you’re the best this country has seen. Bless you brother , keep shining , keep growing 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/1iDKl3Dk3Y — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) April 2, 2020

The broadcast of Kapil Sharma’s popular Sony TV show has halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the last guests to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show was Rohit Shetty, who had sensationally revealed how Kareena ran an effective network of informers, who kept her abreast of goings-on in Bollywood.

