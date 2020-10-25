Ben Stokes showcases his batting prowess as England’s World Cup hero powers Rajasthan Royals to emphatic IPL win against Mumbai Indians

Ben Stokes on Sunday night proved why he’s regarded as the best all-rounder in international cricket as he showcased his batting prowess to guide his side, Rajasthan Royals, to an emphatic IPL victory against Mumbai Indians. Chasing 196 to win, Stokes played an unbelievable knock of 107 NOT OUT in 60 balls to ensure that his side remained in contention for the playoff stage in the ongoing competition.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians had put up a total of 195-5 in 20 overs with Hardik Pandya playing a quickfire knock of 60 NOT OUT in 21 balls. His knock included seven sixes and two fours. Suryakumar Yadav made 40, while Ishan Kishan contributed with 37.

Rajasthan Royals’ chase began on an apprehensive note as they lost their opening batsman Robin Uthappa for just 13 when the team’s total was also 13 in the second over. Stokes, who joined the IPL late and has been unable to showcase his batting prowess up until now, was phenomenal with the bat as he went on to score runs in balls. He completed his century with a six by facing just 59 balls. His partner on the other end, Sanju Samson too remained not out at 54 in 31 balls.

Together they also added 152 runs for the third wicket. Before today’s match, the team eld by Steve Smith was placed at the bottom of the points table with 8 points in 11 matches.