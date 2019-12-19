BCCI President Sourav Ganguly makes desperate plea after ‘lioness’ daughter Sana Ganguly holds up mirror to Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Khans in Bollywood

In an extraordinary development, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has made a desperate plea to keep his daughter out of the ongoing controversy over the Citizenship Act. This was after Sourav’s daughter Sana Ganguly posted an excerpt from Khuswant Singh’s book The End of India to express her dissent over the recent police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia University. The police brutality had left several students injured with one student even losing his eyesight permanently. Sana Ganguly’s action was also seen as an attempt by an 18-year-old star daughter to hold up a mirror to more seasoned celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar among others for their perceived cowardice.

These popular Bollywood celebrities have maintained a mysterious silence on the police brutality against students protesting over the anti-Muslim Citizenship Act.

Sana, whose public banter with Dad Sourav Ganguly has previously left her fans in splits, updated her Insta story with a hard-hitting message from Singh’s book. It read, “Every fascist regime needs communities and groups it can demonize in order to thrive. It starts with one group or two. But it never ends there. A movement built on hate can only sustain itself by continually creating fear and strife.

“Those of us today who feel secure because we are not Muslims or Christians are living in a fool’s paradise. The Sangh is already targeting the Leftist historians and “Westernized” youth. Tomorrow it will turn its hate on women who wear skirts, people who eat meat, drink liquor, watch foreign films, don’t go on annual pilgrimages to temples, use toothpaste instead of danth manjan, prefer allopathic doctors to vaids, kiss or shake hands in greeting instead of shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. No one is safe. We must realize this if we hope to keep India alive.”

No sooner did Sana’s post go viral, Dad Sourav intervened asking everyone to leave her alone since she was too young to be drawn into a political controversy. He wrote on Twitter, “Please keep Sana out of all this issues .. this post is not true .. she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics.”

Please keep Sana out of all this issues .. this post is not true .. she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 18, 2019

However, not everyone was convinced with his argument. Activist Shehla Rashid wrote, “Sir, you should be proud of her for saying the right thing. “Young girls” have as much a right to be political as old people.” One user wrote, “Too young with a spine…You should be proud of her.” Another commented, “She is 18+ dada, She is educated. She can take her own decisions. She is well read. Please allow her the freedom you allowed to your players as a captain.. Will always be your biggest fan as a cricketer and captain..Love you.” “Dada, you have given birth to a lioness,” wrote another fan.

Sana’s post earned her plaudits also because of silence maintained by bigger names in Bollywood, known for criticising the Congress government in the past. Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar in particular have come under attack from social media users for not speaking against the police brutality in Jamia on Sunday. A massive protest in Mumbai is scheduled to be held today which the likes of Farhan Akhtar and other Bollywood names will also attend.