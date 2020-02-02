Banned for flying for confronting Arnab Goswami, Kunal Kamra thanks Air Vistara and sends blunt response to IndiGo

Comedian Kunal Kamra on Sunday teased IndiGo with a blunt middle finger sign after he was allowed to fly by Air Vistara amidst flying ban imposed by four airlines namely IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and Air India.

The famous comedian posted a photo of himself from the Vistara check-in counter area as he wrote, “My airport look all thanks to

@airvistara following due process… #lovevistara.”

He didn’t stop here. After boarding the flight, he took another photo of him showing his middle finger with IndiGo plane parked in the background. He wrote, “My thoughts exactly…”

Earlier, Kunal had alleged that his phone number had been leaked prompting his detractors to call him relentlessly. The comedian, who recently ambushed controversial TV anchor Arnab Goswami during an IndiGo flight to Lucknow, also threatened to make phone numbers of BJP leaders public. In a series of tweets, Kunal asked if he should also put Goswami’s phone number in public domain.

The video of Kunal ambushing Goswami mid-air had gone viral on social media platforms. Since Goswami is known to be a mouthpiece of the BJP-led government, Union Minister Puri, who heads the civil aviation ministry, had moved with lightening speed to direct airlines to take action against Kunal. Aside from IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and Air India too had imposed a similar ban on the comedian.