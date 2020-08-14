“Baggage you don’t need to carry”: IAS topper Tina Dabi deletes videos of new posting after transfer causes separation from husband Athar Aamir Khan

IAS topper Tina Dabi Khan has removed videos and photos of her new posting in Sri Ganganagar days after her transfer from Bhilwara caused separation from husband Athar Aamir Khan. Although, it’s not clear what prompted her to take down videos and photos that she had shared with plenty of excitement recently, the popular young civil servant from Delhi updated her Instagram post with a cryptic message.

Her note read, “Baggage you don’t need to carry: your past, guilt, expectations, others’ mistakes, negativity.”

Last month, Tina was transferred to Sri Ganganagar as the new Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad. Her husband Athar too was shifted away from Bhilwara to Jaipur as the CEO, Zila Parishad of the state capital.

A visibly excited Tina had taken to Instagram to share the welcome accorded to her in Sri Ganganagar upon her arrival. While sharing one video (now deleted), Tina had written, “And this is how Sriganganagar Zila Parishad has welcomed me 🙏🏻 Feeling very humbled and very grateful.”

Meanwhile, Athar took to Instagram to wish everyone on the occasion of Janmashtami. He wrote, “Wishing you a happy and joyous Janmashtami.”

In October 2018, Tina had received her first full-fledged posting as Sub-Divisional Officer of Bhilwara. Weeks later, it had emerged that Athar too had received his first full-fledged posting as the SDM in Bhilwara.

All India topper Tina Dabi had married the All India 2nd rank holder of her batch, Athar Aamir Khan, in 2018. She had added Khan to her surname after marrying Athar. Her Instagram bio later proudly described her as a Kashmiri bahu.