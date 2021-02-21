Babar, Aurangzeb, Shivaji: Trolls speculate new name for Taimur’s brother after Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan blessed with new baby

Twitterati have begun speculating on the name of Taimur Ali Khan’s baby brother after Saif Ali Khan and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan were blessed with their second child on Sunday morning. Kareena gave birth to her second son at Breach Candy Hospital at 9 AM. Haters have begun taunting the Bollywood couple to name their newborn baby after Mughal emperors Babar and Aurangzeb or Maratha king Shivaji.

The news of Kareena giving birth to her second child was confirmed by her father Randhir Kapoor. He was quoted by news agency PTI, “She has delivered a baby boy in the morning around 9 am. I’ll be visiting them soon.

Kareena, who gave birth to Taimur on 20 December 2016, had confirmed her second pregnancy in August last year.

Dad Saif said in a statement, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.”

Meanwhile, haters have begun trolling the Bollywood couple by sarcastically suggesting the new name for their baby.

Hindutva fanatics had wished for Taimur’s death when he was born because of his parents’ decision to name him after a central Asian invader. Kareena had later revealed that Saif was even ready to change the child’s name from Taimur to Faiz, but she was not ‘going to succumb to public pressure.’

She had said, “Saif was ready to change his name to Faiz but I was not going to succumb to public pressure; my son is Taimur, and will grow up to be, like his name, an Iron Man one day.”

50-year-old Saif had married Kareena in 2012 after dating her for nearly five years. Kareena had opened up about splitting with Shahid Kapoor for Saif in an interview.

Saif was previously married to actor Amrita Singh and has Sara Ali Khan (25) and son Ibrahim Ali Khan (19) from his first wife. Both Sara and Ibrahim have not reacted to the new addition to the family.