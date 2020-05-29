Astrologer Bejan Daruwalla dies in Ahmedabad, family denies COVID-19 link

One of the world’s most iconic astrologers, Bejan Daruwalla, ahs passed away in Ahmedabad at the age of 89. Suffering from pneumonia, Daruwala died at a hospital at Ahmedabad’s Apollo Hospital. His son has denied reports that Daruwala died of COVID-19.



Reacting to his death, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tweeted, “Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti…”

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared a photo of himself with Daruwala to pay his tribute as he wrote, “So sad to hear about my Dear Bejan Daruwalla’s unfortunate demise. I met him in Delhi in this March. We shared our jokes and fond memories of working together way back in early days of @One97. He always will have special place in my heart. May God rest his soul in peace. 🙏🏼”

Union Minister Smriti Irani wrote, “My deepest condolences on the passing away of Bejan Daruwala to his friends, family & followers. Exuberant with a fantastic sense of humour Bejan Uncle brought joy to all who had the honour of knowing him. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏”

Daruwala’s family have denied social media rumours that the late astrologer had contracted coronavirus. Speaking to news agency PTI, his son Nastur Daruwalla said that his father was only suffering from pneumonia.