Asim Riaz’s fights with Siddharth Shukla: Mother breaks down on TV with stunning allegation against Bigg Boss, says son was tortured inside house

Asim Riaz’s fight with Siddharth Shukla has arguably been the most dominating topic to be discussed on social media platforms. This brought the role of both the makers of Bigg Boss and host Salman Khan under a scanner since they were accused of brazen biases in favour of Siddharth Shukla. Many wondered how Siddharth was allowed to carry on with his abusive and violent behaviour with so much impunity. Asim Riaz’s mother on Saturday night finally revealed on national TV that her son was tortured for several weeks inside the reality show house.

The video of Asim Riaz’s mother making grave allegations was played in the presence of the show’s host Salman Khan. She said, “I enjoy a deep bond with him (Asim). I remember everything about Asim. I miss him a lot. I lived in enormous tension in the last four months. He was tortured inside the Bigg Boss house.”

She later said that she was very excited to see her son after a long time and will hug him as soon as Asim came out of the house. It doesn’t matter whether he wins or not, but for he’s already a winner.”

Asim entered the competition as a little known face but went on to smash several social media records with his soaring popularity. He won almost all online polls with millions of users taking part in hashtags supporting the contestant from Jammu and Kashmir. WWE legend John Cena had publicly asked his fans to support Asim, while Team Fast and Furious 9 had mentioned him on Twitter.

According to reports, Asim did not get along with his father, a retired civil servant. But, even he was in tears seeing his son’s popularity globally on Saturday night.

While inside the house, Asim fell in love with Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai. Himanshi too was present during the grand finale when Salman once again made fun of her on national TV.