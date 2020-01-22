Asim Riaz’s brother Umar lashes out at ‘coward’ Siddharth Shukla for questioning his birth as #JusticeForAsim trends on Twitter

Bigg Boss show on Tuesday took an ugly turn after Siddharth Shukla crossed limits to question the birth of Asim Riaz and his brother Umar. This evoked angry reactions from Twitterati, who trended hashtags #JusticeForAsim and #StopUsingSidForTRP. But, the most brutal reaction came from Asim’s brother, who called him a coward and ‘cry baby’ and dared Siddharth to resort to violence.

In a series of tweets, Umar wrote, “Aaj #sid abused me and asim together! Thank god #mom nai gayi, els this guy would have abused her also, this guy gt no class. Bada bhai bola use maine and he abused me when i had nothing to do with him. Abusing my father is like the eating snacks for him. (sic)”

His subsequent tweet read, “Whose the cry baby now ! Haan? Crying in front of bigboss that let me hit him. Boy if u have the b*** s, then hit him, why ask bigboss? Truth is u are a coward who can only shout and disrespect people. Himalaya nai reet(sand) ka pahad hai jo #Asim ne aaj gira diya.”

Tuesday night’s episode was marred by repeated fights between Asim and Siddharth, who also received constant support from Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra and Shefali Jariwala. Not surprisingly, none of them intervened to admonish Siddharth for casting this slur on the birth of Asim and his older brother.

This was after Asim addressed him as a brother. To which, Siddharth asked Asim to not address him as his elder brother because, according to him, his elder brother was the one who was his father’s first mistake.

Siddharth said, “Oye, listen. Your father’s first mistake is your elder brother and then you (his second mistake). So stay away from me.” Rashami pulled Asim away him, but Mahira was heard laughing out loud at the insult meted out to Asim’s father by Siddharth.

To add insult to injury, she taunted Asim, “Asim Riaz Chaudhary on one side, while four people on the other side. He must be getting a lot of sympathy (from viewers).” Joining her in insulting Asim further were Shefali and Paras.