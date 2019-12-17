Asim Riaz composes song to celebrate Siddharth Shukla’s return in Bigg Boss house, friends-turned-foes make new start

Siddharth Shukla returned to Bigg Boss house after spending time in a hospital even though he said that he wasn’t completely fit. His return to the house was welcomed by all including Asim Riaz, who was hugging him. Ahead of his return to the house, Asim was seen confiding in Shehnaaz Gill that he was missing Siddharth.

Bigg Boss invited Shehnaaz Gill to come to the confession room, where she was pleasantly surprised to see Siddharth. Both hugged each other before Shenaaz escorted him back to the house. What left everyone surprised was Asim’s reaction as he approached Siddharth to give him a warm hug.

Asim told Shehnaaz, “Even I am missing Siddharth. He’s been my friend.” Shehnaaz replied, “I feel really good when you say that you are missing him.”

Shehnaaz told Siddharth that Asim was beginning to miss him and the latter had also composed a song reminiscing his friendship with Dil Se Dil Tak actor. Siddharth was pleasantly surprised to know that Asim, who he had bitterly fought for weeks before he left the house for a medical emergency.

It seems the friends-turned-foes are on course to make a fresh beginning and have decided to give their friendship a chance. This was evident when Siddharth did not nominate Asim. Asm, for his part, could not have named Siddharth he was already nominated as a punishment for physically assaulting the former.

At one point, Siddharth was seen in conversation with Asim as he told his ex-friend how he was right about his assessment of Shefali Jariwala being a rat.

Several housemates were seen reacting to the growing closeness between Siddharth and Asim. One asked if this was a sing of Asim’s growing insecurity in the game. Shefali Jariwala was heard informing other housemates that Asim had approached him clarifying his stand on the differences between the two. What also left Asim stunned was Vikas Gupta’s decision to use his captain’s powers to nominate him in the game.