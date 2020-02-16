As expected, Siddharth Shukla is winner of Bigg Boss 13

As expected, Siddharth Shukla was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 13 on Saturday night. He beat his rival Asim Riaz to win the trophy. His victory in the Colors TV’s reality show did not come as a surprise since the makers of the show and host Salman Khan have been facing condemnation for months for their brazen biases in favour of the Dil Se Dil Tak TV actor.

Siddharth was seen to be abusive and violent against the Bigg Boss contestants but the makers of the show had turned a blind eye even when he was seen to be routinely violating the show’s rules.

Several past contestants had expressed their outrage on the biases by Colors TV in favour of Siddharth as they argued that the TV channel had forcibly evicted the contestants for similar violations in the past.

On Saturday night, Asim Riaz’s mother had sensationally alleged that her son was ‘tortured’ inside the Bigg Boss house. Asim’s routine fights with Siddharth had dominated social media conversations for several weeks.