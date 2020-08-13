BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra is facing considerable condemnation after he was seen launching a personal attack on Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi moments before his shocking death. Congress functionaries are now demanding Patra’s arrest, particularly after the doctor, who tried to unsuccessfully revive Tyagi, revealed that the latter had collapsed during the Aaj Tak show. Twitterati have been trending hashtag #ArrestSambitPatra on the microblogging site Twitter.

Reacting to Tyagi’s death, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “The Congress today lost its lion. Will always remember Rajiv Tyagi’s love and fight for the Congress. My tribute to him and condolences for the family.”

Gandhi’s sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too tweeted, “The untimely death of Rajiv Tyagi, spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, is a personal sorrow for me. We all have irreparable damage. Rajivji was a dedicated warrior. Heartfelt condolences to the family from all UP Congress. May God give his family the strength to suffer.”

Meanwhile, the video clip of Patra launching a personal attack by mocking Tyagi’s faith in Hinduism has gone viral. In the video, Patra was seen calling Tyagi Jaichand (a title reserved for traitors in India) and making fun of his religious teeka.

Incensed by Patra’s audacious attack moments before Tyagi’s death, Twitterati trended the hashtag #ArrestSambitPatra.

#ArrestSambitPatra…bjp spoke person sambit patra abused rajiv tyagi by using vile language in front of tv anchor…can sambit patra,tv anchor should be booked for rajiv tyagi’s murder???????? pic.twitter.com/8qNl1DeSrC — Digbijay Panda (@PandaDigbijaya) August 13, 2020

#ArrestSambitPatra Below video is an example of Psychological Murder: Death By Covert Abuse. Character assasination by a sociopath.pic.twitter.com/BPGBaQ1YDE — Sufyan khan (@ClassySufyann) August 12, 2020

Sambit Patra, you come from the cowardly Sangh parivar, who supported and bootlicked the British against Indians. How dare you abuse and call Rajiv Tyagi as Jai Chand? You and your ilk are the biggest traitors far worse than Jai chand#ArrestSambitPatra — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) August 12, 2020

The Teeka, the symbol of Hindu Faith that Sambit Patra insulted is yet not wiped off Rajiv Tyagi’s forehead. Decide who is insulting the faith, who is endangering the religion. RIP SIR #RIPRajivTyagi #ArrestSambitPatra #BoycottTVdebates #aajtak@INCIndia @MahilaCongress pic.twitter.com/ppF5tcpuGr — Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) (@seethakkaMLA) August 12, 2020

Tyagi, known for his feisty debating skills, is survived by his wife and two sons.

