Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV releases official statement to deny Pakistan’s allegations on alleged leaked WhatsApp chat on Pulwama, Balakot airstrikes; issues warning to Congress

Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV has issued an official statement to deny allegations made by the Pakistani government on the alleged leaked WhatsApp chat on the Pulwama terror attack and Balakot airstrikes. Goswami’s TV channel also warned the Congress party to not work ‘in tandem with the Government of Pakistan, consciously or unconsciously, to spread lies against India’s interests.’

Republic TV, however, did not make any reference to stunning revelations emerging out of the alleged leaked WhatsApp chat.

The statement read, “The desperation with which the Government of Pakistan has attacked the Republic Media Network in an open forum today, also lays bare the involvement of anti-India forces in the conspiracy behind the Republic Media Network. As the days pass, we will expose this conspiracy and the involvement of people who are working against national interest. The Republic Media Network thanks millions of its supporters from India and across the world.”

Republic TV’s reaction came immediately after the foreign ministry of Pakistan claimed in a statement that it stood vindicated on the Pulwama terror attack, which killed more than 40 CRPF soldiers on 14 February last year.

The statement by Pakistan had said, “The recent transcripts revelations in India further vindicate our consistent position that RSS-BJP Govt. stages “false flag” operations; maligns Pakistan with terrorism-related allegations; stokes hyper-nationalism in its bid to win elections.”

In the alleged leaked WhatsApp chat, Goswami was seen rejoicing over the Pulwama terror attack saying that his channel had won ‘like crazy.’

Goswami had also allegedly predicted the Balakot airstrikes that were carried out in response to the Pulwama attack. Goswami had allegedly told the then CEO of BARC, “No sir, Pakistan. Something major will be done this time.” Dasgupta asked, “Strike? or bigger?”