Arnab Goswami’s alleged leaked WhatsApp chat places India in quandary as Pakistani foreign office reacts, says country stands ‘vindicated’ on Pulwama attack

The alleged leaked WhatsApp chat between Arnab Goswami and ex-CEO of BARC, Partho Dasgupta, has placed the Indian government in a quandary as the Pakistani foreign office reacted vigorously claiming that it stood vindicated on the Pulwama terror attack, which killed more than 40 CRPF soldiers on 14 February last year.

Releasing a full statement, the Pakistani foreign office wrote on Twitter, “The recent transcripts revelations in India further vindicate our consistent position that RSS-BJP Govt. stages “false flag” operations; maligns Pakistan with terrorism-related allegations; stokes hyper-nationalism in its bid to win elections.”

The statement by the Pakistani foreign office said that the leaked WhatsApp chat transcripts also ‘illustrate the unholy nexus b/w the ‘Hindutva’ regime & its cronies in the Indian media. Such actions by the reckless regime driven by considerations of domestic politics are gravely imperiling regional peace and security.’ “We hope that the international community would take full cognizance of the situation and hold India accountable for its actions vitiating the regional environment and endangering peace and security in South Asia,” it added.

In the alleged leaked WhatsApp chat, Goswami was seen rejoicing over the Pulwama terror attack saying that his channel had won ‘like crazy.’

The statement by Pakistan read, “The pattern is unmistakable, and has been repeated to suit the RSS-BJP regime’s electoral calculations. The foreign office said that we had, at the outset, rejected India’s malicious propaganda against Pakistan and highlighted that the biggest beneficiary of the Pulwama attack in February 2019 was the BJP government, as it secured landslide victory in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. The transcripts provide further evidence of how this whole enterprise from ‘false flag’ operation to massive electoral success was scripted and fully realized.”

Goswami had also allegedly predicted the Balakot airstrikes that were carried out in response to the Pulwama attack. Goswami had allegedly told the then CEO of BARC, “No sir, Pakistan. Something major will be done this time.” Dasgupta asked, “Strike? or bigger?”

Goswami had said, “Bigger than a normal strike. And also on the same time something major on Kashmir. On Pakistan, the government is confident of striking in a way that people will be elated. Exact words used.”