Arnab Goswami’s alleged leaked WhatsApp chat: Now Pakistani PM Imran Khan attacks India, says ‘India’s own media has revealed the dirty nexus’

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has attacked India over the alleged leaked WhatsApp chat between Arnab Goswami and ex-CEO of BARC, Partho Dasgupta. Khan said that the leaked chat between the Republic TV founder and the former executive of the Indian TV rating agency ‘India’s own media has revealed the dirty nexus that is pushing our nuclearised region to the brink of a conflict it cannot afford.’

In a series of tweets, Khan wrote, “In 2019, I spoke at UNGA on how India’s fascist Modi govt used the Balakot crisis for domestic electoral gains. Latest revelations from communication of an Indian journalist, known for his warmongering, reveal the unholy nexus between the Modi govt & Indian media that led to a dangerous military adventurism to win an election in utter disregard for the consequences of destabilising the entire region. Pakistan averted a larger crisis by a responsible, measured response to Balakot. Yet, Modi govt continues to turn India into a rogue state.”

Khan’s comments came hours after his foreign office reacted claiming that Pakistan stood vindicated by the revelations made by Goswami in his WhatsApp conversation over Pulwama terror attack and the Balakot airstrikes.

Imran Khan wrote on Twitter, “Indian sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan, its abuses in IIOJK & a 15-year Indian global disinformation campaign against us all stand exposed. Now India’s own media has revealed the dirty nexus that is pushing our nuclearised region to the brink of a conflict it cannot afford.”

He concluded by warning that his government ‘will continue to expose India’s belligerent designs towards Pakistan & Modi govt’s fascism.'”Int community must stop India from its reckless, militarist agenda before the Modi govt’s brinkmanship pushes our region into a conflict it cannot control,” Khan concluded.

In 2019, I spoke at UNGA on how India’s fascist Modi govt used the Balakot crisis for domestic electoral gains. Latest revelations from communication of an Indian journalist, known for his warmongering, reveal the unholy nexus between the Modi govt & Indian media — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 18, 2021

On Sunday, the Pakistani foreign office had said in a statement, “The recent transcripts revelations in India further vindicate our consistent position that RSS-BJP Govt. stages “false flag” operations; maligns Pakistan with terrorism-related allegations; stokes hyper-nationalism in its bid to win elections.”

This had prompted Goswami’s Republic TV to break its silence on what’s being billed as Arnab Gate. Goswami’s TV channel had also warned the Congress party to not work ‘in tandem with the Government of Pakistan, consciously or unconsciously, to spread lies against India’s interests.’

In the alleged leaked WhatsApp chat, Goswami was seen rejoicing over the Pulwama terror attack saying that his channel had won ‘like crazy.’

Goswami had also allegedly predicted the Balakot airstrikes that were carried out in response to the Pulwama attack. Goswami had allegedly told the then CEO of BARC, “No sir, Pakistan. Something major will be done this time.” Dasgupta asked, “Strike? or bigger?”