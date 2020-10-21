“Arnab Goswami will commit suicide”: Dangerous twist as Republic TV founder makes stunning allegations against Maharashtra minister, days after launching extraordinary attack on Salman Khan

In a dangerous twist to the ongoing saga involving Arnab Goswami and his alleged involvement in the TRP scam, Republic TV has sensationally accused a Maharashtra minister of having said that the controversial TV anchor should be ‘driven to commit suicide’. According to Republic TV, one of its undercover reporters secretly recorded NCP leader and a minister in the Maharashtra government, Nawab Malik. The channel claimed that Malik had confessed to hatching a conspiracy against Goswami, leading to his death by suicide. Goswami’s sensational allegations came days after he launched a tirade against Bigg Boss host Salman Khan.



Goswami has attacked the Maharashtra government as he made a dramatic appearance on his TV channel once again. He said, “I am stating this since the beginning, since October 8, this is a false case and they are conspiring against me. Logically understand this, a minister of minority affairs, how does he know that I will be trapped? This is not a credible investigation, this is a political conspiracy. They are saying that I will be trapped and then I will commit suicide. They are saying that the Editor-in-Chief of the country’s number one network will be trapped and then he will commit suicide.”

The video broadcast by Republic does not show Malik making the comments related to Goswami’s suicide. Malik has also not reacted to Republic TV’s sensational allegations against him.

Goswami, known for his support for the BJP and its Hindutva agenda, has said that it is the Maharashtra government’s ‘lies’ and not he, who will ‘commit suicide.’ Speaking on his TV channel, Goswami asked, “Why do you comment on suicide so much, you said the same in the SSR (Sushant Singh Rajput) case. I want to tell you Nawab Malik that I will not commit suicide, your lies will. Look at yourself and think what a comment you have made.”

Goswami has been claiming that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered, rejecting the theories of his suicide. His sustained coverage on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput also saw Republic Bharat, the sister channel of Republic TV, dislodging Aaj Tak as a market leader. Days later, the Mumbai Police Commissioner revealed that Arnab Goswami’s media company was involved in the TRP scam along with two other Marathi channels.

Fearing arrest, Goswami moved the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court, but both the courts refused to provide him protection from arrest. Meanwhile, Goswami has sent a defamation notice to the Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh claiming damages worth Rs. 200 crore.