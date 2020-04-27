Arnab Goswami promises to go for interrogation on Monday after receiving notices from Mumbai Police; FIR actress Kavita Kaushik slams him for video on Sonia Gandhi

Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami has claimed that the Mumbai Police served him two notices within a span of ’12 hours’ to immediately interrogate him. Goswami’s TV channel shared his statement on Twitter stating that the Republic TV founder will ‘subject himself to interrogation’ on Monday. This came days after FIR actress Kavita Kaushik lashed out at Goswami for his disparaging rant aimed at Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

The statement by Goswami read, “The Mumbai Police has sent me 2 notices in the last 12 hours saying they want to immediately interrogate me regarding my comments on Sonia Gandhi. As a law-abiding citizen, I will cooperate with the investigation, subject myself to interrogation tomorrow morning.”

Goswami in his statement also took a dig at the Mumbai Police by urging them to ‘show similar alacrity and a sense of immediacy in investigating the attack on’ him and his wife, who’s also a senior editor at Republic TV on the night of 23 April. He wrote, ” Despite my repeated requests, the Mumbai Police has refused to mention the role of the Vadra Congress and its leadership in instigating the attack, carrying out the attack and celebrating the attack. In order to ensure that the role of the Vadra Congress in the attack is not erased, I am sharing further facts with the Mumbai Police. I am sure that the Mumbai Police will not sidestep the detailed evidence available on the role of the Vadra Congress and delete the element of conspiracy and assault in the attack.”

Dozens of police complaints were filed against Goswami in several states including Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh after the video of the controversial anchor lashing out at Sonia Gandhi went viral. In the video, Goswami had accused the Congress president of being involved in the lynchings of two Hindu monks in Maharashtra’s Palghar.

Goswami had moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of police complaints filed against him. The top court had given him protection from arrest for three weeks and directed him to cooperate with the investigation.

His rant against Sonia Gandhi had earned him plenty of criticism even from non-political figures. TV actress Kavita Kaushik, who acted in popular TV series FIR, had lashed out at him as she wrote, “So these days all it takes to turn a blatant fabricated lie into believable truth is simple make a video and post it !? Wow! Law/ investigation n things like that should head to the beaches for a long vacay.”

Another tweet by Kavita had read, “Seriously, how is this allowed ?? And students have FIR against them !? But this is OK ??? Seriously?”

Goswami had launched Republic TV with the help of BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar in 2017.