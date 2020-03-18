Arnab Goswami pokes fun at Tina Ambani, takes dig at wedding reception of Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain attended by Shloka Mehta and family

Arnab Goswami has done the unthinkable by taking his fight to the doorstep of the Ambanis. He did this while conducting a TV debate on the financial crisis plaguing Yes Bank and the loan default committed by Anil Ambani. Goswami mocked the ‘Ambani’ surname in a bid to explain that he wasn’t scared of the surname held by India’s richest family. He also took a dig at the recent wedding reception of Armaan Jain with Anissa Malhotra. Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka Mehta, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were some of the high-profile guests at the wedding last month.

Arnab Goswami thundered, “13 days back, Tina Ambani shares pictures on her social media page and she says, ‘Some of our happiest moments have been spent in the wild, marvelling at the majesty of the animal kingdom.’ So Anil Ambani had all the time to go to wildlife safaris. I think it was in some very very high profile international destination. Some people say that he went in his private Boeing jet. And then he also attended some extravagant birthday parties. I am not saying he should not attend birthday parties. I am not saying he should not attend any Ambani family extravaganzas. I am not saying he should not run marathons… I am not saying he should not attend the wedding reception of Bollywood designer Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra.”

At one point, Goswami uttered the name ‘Ambani’ several times by taking a pause after pronouncing the word. Explaining the rationale behind his action, Goswami said, “By the way, in this country, some time you take some names and they say ‘Oh you are taking these names on the news channel. What’s wrong?’ Anil Ambaaani.”

On 3 March, Nita Ambani had posted a series of photos from her wildlife adventure as she wrote, “Some of our happiest moments have been spent in the wild, marvelling at the majesty of the animal kingdom. This planet is theirs as much as ours. Let’s be the voice of the voiceless – speak out against cruelty, empower conservation.”

Armaan’s mother Rima is the sister of Shweta Bachchan’s late mother-in-law Ritu Nanda, who’s the aunt of Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. The entire Ambani clan including Anil Ambani’s sister-in-law, Nita Ambani, her children Akash and Isha Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta were in full attendance at the wedding.

Last week, Tina Ambani was in the news after she wrote a heartfelt note to wish Shloka and Akash on their first wedding anniversary.