Arnab Goswami launches tirade against ‘elderly’ Rajat Sharma, challenges India TV founder for ‘face-off’; days after calling Salman Khan senior citizen

Arnab Goswami recently launched a tirade against India TV founder Rajat Sharma and dared him to invite the former to his TV channel for a ‘one-to-one’ face-off. Days after calling Bollywood actor Salman Khan a senior citizen, Goswami addressed Sharma as an elderly person.

Launching a tirade against the Indian TV founder, Goswami said on his TV channel, “I have a lot of interest in having a one-to-one with Rajat Sharma. Mr. Rajat Sharma, call me on your channel. I want you to face me. Rajat Sharma ji, call me for an unedited LIVE show on India TV. I want Rajat Sharma to face me. He will ask me one question, I will ask two. He will ask me two, I will pose four, he will ask four, I will fire 15 (questions).”

Goswami also asked Rajat Sharma to not feel bad since he was a very senior and ‘elderly’ person. “This is our culture to respect the elders. But if someone lies about us, then I also know how to bring out the truth. So, please invite me on India TV,” Goswami continued.

Sharma-led News Broadcasters Association (NBA), whose members include prominent TV channels such as Aaj Tak, India Today and India TV among others, had welcomed the TV rating agency BARC’s decision to put on hold its release of weekly data on TV viewership. However, Goswami-led rival body, News Broadcasters Federation (NBF), had opposed the move. NBF’s members are mostly regional TV channels aside from Republic TV.

Sharma had also interviewed Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh the day the latter made a stunning allegation on the involvement of Republic TV into the TRP scam. Goswami has sent a legal notice to Singh claiming Rs. 200 crores in damages.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have continued to grill several high-profile executives from Republic TV in connection with the TRP scam.

In another broadcast, he asked Sharma whether he will broadcast the news of his defamation notice to Param Bir Singh. He had also targeted Zee News Editor Sudhir Chaudhary asking ‘where has that TRP DNA fellow gone?’

Goswami had attacked Salman recently by mocking his age as he addressed him as a senior citizen.