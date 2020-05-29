Arnab Goswami joins Donald Trump’s fan club, says ‘Twitter bias exposed’ after Maharashtra government orders CID probe in abetment to suicide case

Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami has joined the fan club of US President Donald Trump as he launched a fresh tirade against the microblogging site Twitter, calling the social media platform biased against the right-wing groups in India. His fresh rant targeting Twitter came just days after the Maharashtra government ordered a CID probe in the abetment to suicide case.

Launching his long monologue on Thursday evening, Goswami said, “Good evening viewers. Donald Trump’s battle with Twitter may be sudden. It may be political and it may even be opportunistic. But it has certainly rightly brought into focus the deep prejudice, profound bias, obvious political leanings of Twitter and the considered decision of Twitter to promote one political narrative. In India, Twitter promotes in all our view the fake left and fake liberal narrative. They have taken a clear position on it.”

Goswami’s rant came hours after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey hit back at Trump on the issue of fake news saying that the microblogging site will ‘continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections.’

In a series of hard-hitting tweets to counter Trump’s rant against the social media platform, Dorsey had written, “Fact check: there is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that’s me. Please leave our employees out of this. We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make.”

Trump had lost his cool after Twitter decided to single out two of his tweets for factual inaccuracy. Twitter’s decision was deemed to be unprecedented as there were no previous instances of the social media giant meting out such insulting treatment to any heads of state.

Incensed over the insult, Trump had vowed to teach Twitter a lesson in the election year.

As for Goswami, he’s had a series of setbacks in recent weeks as he narrowly escaped an arrest after facing criminal charges that accused him of promoting religious hatred against the Muslim community through his TV broadcasts. The Republic TV founder also faced a setback from the Supreme Court, which refused to transfer his case to the CBI.

More recently, the Maharashtra government has now launched CID probe into an abetment to suicide case. This was announced by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. His announcement on a CID probe came days after his cabinet colleague Satej (Bunty) D.Patil promised that justice will prevail in the 2018 case against Goswami for alleged role in the abetment to suicide case.