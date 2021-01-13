Arnab Goswami in committee to fight fake news, Pragya Thakur in committee to probe Malegaon terror attack; Supreme Court’s formation of committee on farmers’ strike triggers meme fest

The Supreme Court’s announcement of the formation of a four-member committee to find a resolution to the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the three Farm Laws has triggered a meme fest with netizens mocking the choices of individuals for the panel. Taking potshots at the top court, some netizens suggested that, going by that logic, now a special committee will be formed comprising Arnab Goswami and Sudhir Chaudhary to fight the menace of fake news. Others felt that terror-accused Pragya Thakur should now be considered to be included in a committee to probe the Malegaon bomb blast.

Netizens’ began to register their outrage through memes after a Supreme Court Bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde announced a four-member committee to carry out talks with protesting farmers over their ongoing agitation against the three Farm Laws.

Four individuals announced by CJI Bobde for the special committee are BKU leader Bhupender Singh Mann, farmer leader Anil Ghanwant of Shetkari Sanghatana, agricultural scientist Ashok Gulati and Pramod K Joshi of International Food Policy Research Institute.

All four members included in the committee are known to have supported the Farm Laws and have been ardent supporters of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted;

Committee formed by SC to fight Fake News! pic.twitter.com/njcDI2teSm — Anil A 🤚🏼 (@INC4_ever) January 13, 2021

Committee formed by SC to fight Fake News! pic.twitter.com/sQdc1uTiAo — Asjad II اسجد♛ (@iamasjadraza7) January 13, 2021

4 members high level committee is formed to investigate malegaon blast case.

Chaman justice #ModiPuppetCommittee pic.twitter.com/zRAQu4kqoi — Syed Faizan|سید فیضان (@khajaf) January 12, 2021

Committee to Stop Bank Frauds 🏹 pic.twitter.com/RK0tBpM8ed — Arun Arora (@Arun2981) January 12, 2021

SC formed a committee to maintain law & order in country. #supremecourtofindia pic.twitter.com/PHq3MMtuNh — Wali Rahmani (@TheWaliRahmani) January 12, 2021

SC appointed committee to review the National security act. pic.twitter.com/teTbKw7IsF — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹🚜 (@RoflGandhi_) January 12, 2021

A committee has formed for the prevention of genocide. pic.twitter.com/VdmVxmeVb7 — Aatish (@Iqb_Jf) January 13, 2021

While announcing the committee, the Supreme Court also put the implementation of the Farm Laws on hold. Curiously, the government lawyer did not oppose the stay on the implementation of the laws.