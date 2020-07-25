Arnab Goswami faces wrath of Shah Rukh Khan fans, Republic TV founder declared ‘traitor’ for questioning King Khan’s patriotism after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Arnab Goswami of Republic TV recently hosted a TV debate where he was seen questioning the patriotism of Shah Rukh Khan in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Goswami had accused Shah Rukh of having business links with an alleged ISI supporter, Tony Ashai. Incensed by Goswami’s audacious allegations, Shah Rukh fans have taken to Twitter on Friday to declare the Republic TV founder a ‘traitor’ as they trended the hashtag #देशद्रोही_दल्ला_अर्णब in Hindi which translates as ‘Traitor pimp Arnab.’

Launching a tirade against Shah Rukh, Goswami had said in one of his recent TV debates, “His name is Tony Ashai, they say, but his real name is Aziz Ashai. Following the revelation about alleged business deal between Shah Rukh Khan and Aziz Ashai, who’s known to be an ISI supporter, Jihad supporter, terrorist supporter. He’s based in the United States. If these business deals and business ties are not true, then Shah Rukh Khan should issue a statement denying the business ties.”

Goswami asked if it was proper for Shah Rukh having business deals with Ashai as he asked, “Would America accept if an American actor working with those, who support the Al-Qaeda? ”

Tony Ashah later issued a public statement denying any links with the Pakistani intelligence agency, the ISI. He wrote, “This is the last statement I am putting out here about some Indian Media accusing me of being an ISI agent, JKLF member and instigating violence in Kashmir. I have never met anyone in Pakistan Army or ISI in my life and no am not working for any agency.”

1. I have never met anyone in Pakistan Army or ISI in my life and no am not working for any agency. 1/n — Tony Ashai (@tonyashai) July 23, 2020

Angered by Goswami’s audacity to question King Khan’s loyalty to his country just because he has a Muslim name, SRK fans took to Twitter to slam the controversial Republic TV anchor. Hindi hashtag #देशद्रोही_दल्ला_अर्णब became a top Twitter trend with fans digging up an old video of Shah Rukh shutting up Goswami at a public event.

Don’t make him Famous ~ @iamsrk 🦁👑 SRK never misses an opportunity to show Dalla Arnab’s real aukaat 🔥pic.twitter.com/lST3AQUAYZ#देशद्रोही_दल्ला_अर्णब — 𝐘𝐚𝐬𝐡 (@SRKianYash_) July 24, 2020

Hey @republic have you realised your aukaat ? You have done an entire show on defaming Shahrukh khan and he isn’t even talking about it 🤣🤣🤣 #देशद्रोही_दल्ला_अर्णब — तूफ़ान का देवताᵀʰᵒʳ 🚩 (@iStormbreaker_) July 24, 2020

Pile of 💩 like Arnab Goswami who spread propaganda in the nation have only one problem, he and his masters can’t see a Muslim man representing India at world stage. It is their jealousy that they can’t stop character assassination of one man.#देशद्रोही_दल्ला_अर्णब pic.twitter.com/SxUXOp30NV — ֆʀӄ ɨֆ ӄɨռɢ🌠 (@KnightAnishxx1) July 24, 2020

Goswami has often faced allegations of using his TV channel to promote Islamophobia in India. More recently, he faced several criminal complaints for using TV broadcasts to inflame religious hatred in India. He was grilled for hours on two days until he got relief from the Bombay High Court.