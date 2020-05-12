Arnab Goswami’s lawyer Harish Salve has made a sensational claim in the Supreme Court saying that the cop, who grilled Republic TV founder has now tested ‘positive for COVID-19’. This came just days after FIR actress Kavita Kaushaik and Saif Ali Khan’s co-star Kubbra Sait slammed Goswami. Salve made this sensational claim during the Supreme Court’s hearing on Goswami’s latest plea seeking anticipatory bail and transferring the cases against him to the CBI, which reports to the Centre’s BJP government.

Harish Salve said, “I’m surprised to see why police is asking as to why he defamed certain people. Police is investigating a telecast! Moreover, Two officers who interrogated him were asymptomatic and one has been tested #COVID19 positive.

The Mumbai Police had interrogated Goswami for over 12 hours last month in case related to Goswami’s TV broadcast on the Palghar lynching, which saw two Hindu monks being murdered by a mob on suspicion of being thieves. Goswami was accused of making desperate attempts to make the lynching a communal issue even though Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had made it abundantly clear that the killers of two Hindu monks were also Hindus.

The Republic TV founder often deemed to act as a BJP ally, is also facing arrest for another controversial broadcast on the gathering of migrant workers in Bandra. He was seen to be making several references to the existence of a mosque in the vicinity even though the Muslims’ place of worship had no connection to the developing story.

Salve made desperate pleas on Monday by repeatedly asking the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah to transfer the case to the CBI. The Supreme Court reserved its order but asked the cops to not take any coercive action against Goswami until the verdict is pronounced, which should take a couple of days to arrive.

Earlier, FIR actress Kavita Kaushik, Mulk director Anubhav Sinha and Saif Ali Khan’s co-star Kubbra Sait had targeted Goswami for his shenanigans.